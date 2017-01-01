Eagles Down Dallas In Season Finale

After a defensive stop to begin the New Year’s Day game, the Eagles’ offense opened with a drive full of records to take an early 3-0 lead. Quarterback
But that lead didn’t last long as the Cowboys marched 44 yards in nine plays to set up a 49-yard Dan Bailey field goal. That possession would mark quarterback Dak Prescott’s last of the game as Tony Romo entered with 13:00 remaining in the second quarter. Prescott finished the afternoon 4-of-8 for 37 yards. Romo immediately got to work, leading the Cowboys on an 81-yard scoring drive – 29 yards of which were gained off a pass interference penalty on
A second quarterback change for Dallas took place with just over eight minutes left in the second quarter. Mark Sanchez, who spent the previous two seasons with the Eagles, checked into the game for Dallas. Shortly thereafter, head coach Doug Pederson challenged a 17-yard Brice Butler catch and the call was overturned. That in turn set up a
However, it would be déjà vu as Hicks would pick off Sanchez again less than five minutes later at the Cowboys’ 49 and the team would be sure to make it count. Wentz connected with
Wentz and Ertz continued to be on the same page throughout the remainder of the matchup as well. The tight end scored a second touchdown, a 20-yader, in the third quarter. The score gave the Eagles a 17-13 lead since Dallas had tacked on a field goal prior with 9:18 left in the quarter.
As a whole, Ertz put up stellar stats in the team’s season finale. He picked up 139 yards on 13 catches and two touchdowns, marking the second time in his career he had a multi-touchdown game. Wentz also had a successful day, finishing 27-of-43 for 245 yards, two touchdowns and a 93.7 passer rating.
The Eagles would add another field goal en route to their second consecutive NFC East victory and later block a punt with 1:39 left in the game. That special teams play would turn into a
With the 27-13 victory, the Eagles ended the season on a high note and started 2017 on the right foot.
