Eagles Grab First NFC East Win

Back in black on Thursday Night Football, the Eagles came out strong and with a purpose against the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. The team ended the game that same way as it grabbed its first NFC East win of the season and snapped its five-game losing streak. Philadelphia downed the Giants by a final score of 24-19.

The Eagle jumped out to an early 14-0 lead after a 25-yard Darren Sproles touchdown run and a 34-yard Malcolm Jenkins pick-six in the first quarter. The team’s defense continued to do its job, holding New York to two 35-yard field goals early in the second quarter to maintain the lead.

Shortly thereafter, the Philadelphia offense fired back with a score of its own. With 5:05 on the clock before halftime, quarterback Carson Wentz connected with Nelson Agholor on a 40-yard touchdown pass to give Philadelphia a 21-6 lead. On the night as a whole, Wentz finished 13-of-24 for 152 yards, a touchdown, an interception and a 70.1 passer rating.

However, the Giants then came up with a 12 play, 84-yard scoring drive that culminated in a 13-yard Sterling Shepard touchdown just 37 seconds before halftime. It made the score 21-13 as both teams headed into the locker room.

After another Giants’ field goal early in the third, the Eagles had their biggest injury scare of the night. With the ball at the New York 38, the Philadelphia offense had already begun making its way toward the end zone. But on third-and-14, Wentz was hit hard by Olivier Vernon, who was then called for a roughing the passer penalty. The quarterback was slow to get up and was immediately taken to the sideline. He came out of the game and went into the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury.

Chase Daniel took Wentz’s place at quarterback, but the Eagles were unable to score on a fourth-and-1 from the 1-yard line. Just when it looked as though the injury to Wentz would change the momentum of the game, Jenkins came up big again. The safety recorded his second interception of the matchup, picking off Eli Manning at the Philadelphia 44. Thankfully, Wentz was cleared and returned to the game. He and the Eagles’ offense successfully converted the turnover into three points thanks to a 41-yard Caleb Sturgis field goal.

The Eagles’ defense was back at it again soon after, holding the Giants to another field goal with 5:20 to play. This game was going to be a fight until the very end and the unit was about to face its biggest challenges of the night.

A three-and-out by the Philadelphia offense gave the Giants the ball with 4:15 to play. Manning moved his team down the field and on third-and-4, officials gave New York the first down when Odell Beckham, Jr. stretch out his arm following a catch. Head coach Doug Pederson chose to challenge the call, which was then overturned. On fourth-and-1, the Eagles’ defense successfully stopped the Giants and put the ball back in the hands of its offense.

But, the Giants would soon have the ball again. With 14 seconds left in the game, New York was faced with a third-and-10. Manning fired the ball toward Will Tye, but for a third time on the night was intercepted. Terrence Brooks came up with the pick and one Wentz kneel down later, the Eagles won the game.

Injury Updates