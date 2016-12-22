Eagles Lead 21-13 At Halftime

Back in black on Thursday Night Football, the Eagles came out strong and with a purpose against the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Still looking for its first NFC East victory of 2016, the team wants to win this game and at halftime, it’s doing just that. Philadelphia leads New York, 21-13.

To begin the matchup, Philadelphia’s defense took the field. The group gave up a 7-yard run to New York’s Rashad Jennings on the first play, but that would be all as it shut down the Giants’ offense and forced a three-and-out. The defense followed that stop up with a Malcolm Jenkins ’ pick-six on the Giants’ second offensive possession. Eli Manning threw a pass intended for Will Tye but instead was caught by Jenkins and returned 34 yards for the score with 8:20 remaining in the first quarter.

That touchdown wasn’t the first for the Eagles on Thursday night though. The Philadelphia offense scored on its opening possession after moving 78 yards in seven plays to pick up seven points. Running back Ryan Mathews starting things off right with a 17-yard run to move the Eagles to their own 39 and Brent Celek followed that up with a 16-yard gain on the very next play. Shortly thereafter, Darren Sproles found his way into the end zone on an impressive 25-yard run.

To start the second quarter, the Eagles’ defense did its job, holding New York to two 35-yard field goals, and the Philadelphia offense fired back with a score of its own. With 5:05 on the clock before the half, quarterback Carson Wentz connected with Nelson Agholor on a 40-yard touchdown pass to give Philadelphia a 21-6 lead.

However, the Giants then came up with their own 12 play, 84-yard scoring drive that culminated in a 13-yard Sterling Shepard touchdown to make the score 21-13 with 37 seconds left in the quarter. The score would stay there as both teams headed into the locker room.

During the half, quarterback Carson Wentz finished 8-of-14 for 108 yards, a touchdown, an interception and a 75.9 passer rating. The rookie also picked up 17 rushing yards on two carries. Manning finished 16-of-27 for 161 yards, a touchdown, an interception and 73.2 passer rating for the Giants.

