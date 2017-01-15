Eagles Rookies Made 2016 Count

The Eagles’ 2016 rookie class will always be remembered for the selection of Carson Wentz with the second overall pick. The move to get Wentz was, of course, historic for the franchise that hadn’t drafted a quarterback in the first round since Donovan McNabb in 1999 (coincidentally a No. 2 overall selection as well). Wentz was forced into action earlier than most expected, as he was named the starting quarterback and played much more in his rookie season than many had expected.

But Wentz wasn’t the only Eagles rookie to see a significant amount of playing time. In fact, every Eagles 2016 draft pick who made the active roster out of Training Camp (minus defensive end Alex McCalister and linebacker Joe Walker , who both spent the season on Injured Reserve) played a key role in their first campaign.

“It’s interesting,” said Howie Roseman when looking back at the 2016 Eagles rookie class. “(Senior football advisor) Tom Donahoe who is a huge part of what we do and was a huge help last season to this organization, met with the rookies about a month ago. He asked to meet with them, and he’s been around this league a long time.

“And he just talked about his observations of how hard they work, their determination, their grit, their work ethic. We didn’t have a second-round pick, we didn’t have a fourth-round pick, but we really do feel like those guys and Carson, to start, are going to be part of a core group going forward.”

Third-round pick Isaac Seumalo suffered a pectoral injury early in the season that seemed to hold him back for much of the first half, but once the Oregon State product got his chance, he made the most of it. He started at four games for the Eagles – two at right guard, one at left guard and one at right tackle, showing the versatility that the Eagles admired about his game.

“You just have to take things in stride and go day to day,” Seumalo said looking back on his rookie campaign.

Seumalo also had the benefit of having another rookie in his position group. Halapoulivaati Vaitai , a towering offensive tackle out of TCU, started six games for the Eagles. In his first NFL started, he admittedly struggled against Washington’s Ryan Kerrigan. But after a rocky first start, “Big V” proved that he can be a more than viable option, particularly at right tackle.

“I think the best way to learn is by getting thrown into the fire to get a feel for the league here,” Vaitai said at the end of the season. “After that first game, I took that to learn from it. After that second game against Minnesota, I felt like I could be here for a little while.”

With the Eagles trading picks to move up in the draft to select Wentz, it was pivotal that the Eagles selected well with the limited number of picks they had left. A prime example is Jalen Mills . Drafted with the 233rd overall pick, Mills played in every single game for the Eagles. He technically started just two games, but he played 661 snaps on defense, 65 percent of the team’s total. Like every rookie, Mills had his ups and downs, but his tenacious play helped endear him to the fans in his first season.

“(I think I proved) that I can play in the NFL,” Mills said. “It’s been a dream of mine ever since I was a little boy, so for sure that was a big thing for me.”

All in all, the Eagles’ youngest players were a huge bright spot in a 7-9 season. The goal is to constantly improve, and that will be the true test for these now-second-year pros. But 2016 was certainly a terrific starting point for this new class of Eagles talent.

“Our rookie class, we did well,” said Mills. “We have a lot to grow on and a lot to get better on, but for sure we improved as a group. I think the more we progress as young guys, the better the team is going to be.”