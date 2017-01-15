Eagles Rookies Made 2016 Count

The Eagles’ 2016 rookie class will always be remembered for the selection of
But Wentz wasn’t the only Eagles rookie to see a significant amount of playing time. In fact, every Eagles 2016 draft pick who made the active roster out of Training Camp (minus defensive end
“It’s interesting,” said Howie Roseman when looking back at the 2016 Eagles rookie class. “(Senior football advisor) Tom Donahoe who is a huge part of what we do and was a huge help last season to this organization, met with the rookies about a month ago. He asked to meet with them, and he’s been around this league a long time.
“And he just talked about his observations of how hard they work, their determination, their grit, their work ethic. We didn’t have a second-round pick, we didn’t have a fourth-round pick, but we really do feel like those guys and Carson, to start, are going to be part of a core group going forward.”
Third-round pick
“You just have to take things in stride and go day to day,” Seumalo said looking back on his rookie campaign.
Seumalo also had the benefit of having another rookie in his position group.
“I think the best way to learn is by getting thrown into the fire to get a feel for the league here,” Vaitai said at the end of the season. “After that first game, I took that to learn from it. After that second game against Minnesota, I felt like I could be here for a little while.”
With the Eagles trading picks to move up in the draft to select Wentz, it was pivotal that the Eagles selected well with the limited number of picks they had left. A prime example is
“(I think I proved) that I can play in the NFL,” Mills said. “It’s been a dream of mine ever since I was a little boy, so for sure that was a big thing for me.”
All in all, the Eagles’ youngest players were a huge bright spot in a 7-9 season. The goal is to constantly improve, and that will be the true test for these now-second-year pros. But 2016 was certainly a terrific starting point for this new class of Eagles talent.
“Our rookie class, we did well,” said Mills. “We have a lot to grow on and a lot to get better on, but for sure we improved as a group. I think the more we progress as young guys, the better the team is going to be.”
“I think it’s a great thing,” said fifth-round pick