Earl Thomas says he will return next season despite injury

The Seattle Seahawks may have been defeated by the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday afternoon, but, they did achieve an off-the-field victory, as their injured star safety Earl Thomas declared he will be returning to the team next season after weeks of uncertainty.

I’ll def be back next year.. — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) December 25, 2016

Three weeks ago, immediately after suffering a gruesome leg injury vs. the Carolina Panthers, Thomas alluded to hanging up his cleats for good…

This game has been so good to me no regrets.. A lot is running through my mind including retirement thanks for all the prayers. — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) December 5, 2016

…while his teammates supported him and implored him to spend some time before making a final decision.

Ultimately, it appears Thomas has made the decision to return next season — and we can all agree, Seahawks fans or not, the game of football is a better place with Thomas suited up.