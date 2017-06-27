SALISBURY, MD – The Hagerstown Suns scored four in the first inning and cruised to a 9-0 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Sterling Sharp (4-5) earned the win for the Suns (5-1, 43-32) with six scoreless innings, allowing five hits and walking one while striking out six. Zach Muckenhirn (3-7) took the loss for the Shorebirds (4-2, 33-41) after surrendering eight runs on 11 hits in five innings.

Delmarva suffered its second consecutive shutout loss. Hagerstown has accounted for four of the Shorebirds’ seven shutouts this season; the Suns have doubled up each time.

Blake Perkins rolled a double down the left field line on the very first pitch of the game, scoring two batters later on a Daniel Johnson double to right. Sheldon Neuse laced a single to put men on the corners with one out. After a strikeout, Tres Barrera dropped a dying quail down the right field line and ended up on second with a two-run double. He then came around on an Anderson Franco single to center, and the Suns had a 4-0 lead before the Shorebirds had a chance to bat.

Hagerstown added on in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. In the third, Jake Noll lined a solo home run over the left field wall. In the fourth, Telmito Agustin hit a one-out double and moved up to third on a Tyler Beckwith single. Perkins hit a grounder to third for a run-scoring fielder’s choice, making it 6-0.

Johnson led off the fifth with a single and Neuse belted a two-run bomb to left center. In the sixth, Beckwith singled and tried to score on a Perkins double, but Cole Billingsley found relay man Chris Clare, whose throw was true to the plate to tag a non-sliding Beckwith. Perkins would score, though, on an Aldrem Corredor single immediately after as the Suns put nine on the board.

The Shorebirds got a leadoff double from Ryan McKenna in the third, but Sharp picked him off second base to erase the threat. Alejandro Juvier hit a two-out single and McKenna walked to put two on in the fifth, but Jerry McClanahan rolled out to third and the ‘Birds came away empty-handed.

Gerrion Grim walked with one out in the seventh and Juvier bounced a double over first base to put men on second and third, but McKenna flew out and McClanahan grounded out. With two on and two out in the ninth, McKenna struck out looking to end the game and make it another shutout.

Preston Palmeiro finished 3-for-4 to lead the way for Delmarva, while Juvier went 2-for-3 with a double.

Johnson paced the Sun attack, going 3-for-5 with a double, RBI, and two runs. Neuse went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs, and a stolen base.

Kory Groves had a solid relief outing for the Shorebirds, allowing one run in four innings. He retired nine in a row and 10 of the final 11 to face him with the only baserunner reaching on an error.

Steven Fuentes and Phil Morse had two and one scoreless innings, respectively, out of the bullpen to preserve the Hagerstown clean sheet.

The Shorebirds will try again on Wednesday night with Matthias Dietz (0-6, 5.32) getting the ball against the Suns’ McKenzie Mills (8-2, 2.41). First pitch is 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00. Wednesday is included in the Shorebirds’ Silver Slugger package for fans 55 and older. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports AM 960 and the MiLB First Pitch app begins at 6:50 p.m. with Will DeBoer on the call.