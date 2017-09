Fire crews from multiple departments helped Rehoboth Beach firefighters to battle a blaze at an unoccupied home on Trent Court early Friday morning. The call came in at 4:40am – and firefighters found heavy fire showing from the 1st and 2nd floors. There were no injuries and the State Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause and origin of the blaze. It has been determined that the fire was accidental, and damage is estimated at $275,000.