Mark Trumbo‘s first-inning double and Adam Jones‘ third-inning single accounted for the O’s entire offense, but that was all they needed as the Blue Jays failed to capitalize on their handful of opportunities early in the game. Troy Tulowitzki did manage to break the shutout, however, driving a home run to left-center off Brad Brach with two out in the bottom of the ninth.

Toronto starter Joe Biagini struggled with his control at times, setting a new career high with four walks in his 10th start of the season. The right-hander allowed three runs on five hits and was lifted after 5 1/3 innings.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Trumbo wastes no time: Trumbo opened the scoring for Baltimore in the top of the first with a scorching double off the wall in center that scored Jonathan Schoop and Jones. Trumbo took the fastball from Biagini and drove it with an exit velocity of 111.2 mph over Kevin Pillar‘s head, and despite a strong relay to home from Tulowitzki, the throw wasn’t in time to get Jones.

Orioles walk a tightrope in the 6th: Gausman’s night ended in the sixth inning after a Jose Bautista single and Russell Martin walk put two runners on, but Toronto couldn’t cash in on its best opportunity of the game. After reliever Mychal Givens moved those runners up to second and third with a wild pitch, Josh Donaldson lined one directly into the glove of Manny Machado for the second out. Justin Smoak walked to load the bases with two out, but Givens struck out Kendrys Morales with an eye-level fastball to escape the jam.