Early Tennessee Titans Odds For 2017 Season

The Tennessee Titans don’t have great odds to win it all next year, but neither did the 2016 Atlanta Falcons, who nearly pulled it out.

With the Super Bowl and 2016 season all wrapped up, early NFL futures odds have been coming out for the 2017 season. We already talked about Bovada’s odds, but there are different odds out there. Another big oddsmaker, TopBet, has also come out with early odds. They have the Titans at +5000, the same as Bovada, but they have the Tennessee Titans with a better chance than 11 other teams. Bovada has them with a better chance than just eight teams.

A better chance than 11 other teams is much more plausible. Teams with the same odds as them on TopBet are the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins, two teams that are on the rise like the Titans. The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are expected by pretty much every oddsmaker to have a better chance than the Titans to win it all next year. As a biased Titans fan and one with common sense, that’s gonna be a no for me dawg.

The Titans followed up a 3-13 2015 season with a 9-7 year. They have the best young quarterback in the league, a colossal abundance of cap room, two first round picks, and a head coach and general manager that are working in unison.

More from Titan Sized

Given the state of the AFC, and really the NFL in general, there’s no reason why the Titans won’t be in the playoff hunt once again next season. There is approximately ONE good team in the AFC right now, the New England Patriots. The Pittsburgh Steelers will be good again if Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t retire and if Le’Veon Bell could finish a season without getting injured. The Kansas City Chiefs have Alex Smith. The Oakland Raiders are still young and their defense leaves a lot to be desired.

And we haven’t even gotten to the Titans’ own division. Houston Texans, Brock Osweiler. Indianapolis Colts, Chuck Pagano and Jim Irsay. That’s really all there is to say. I think it would be an upset and a disappointment if the Titans don’t make the playoffs next year. Once a team gets in, then anything can happen in just three or four games. I can’t wait for next season, but you all already knew that.

This article originally appeared on