East Timor returns 2 foreign inmates who escaped Bali prison

Authorities in East Timor have returned two foreign inmates who escaped from a prison on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali.

Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolov Iliev and Indian Sayed Mohammed Said were among four foreign inmates who escaped Monday from the Kerobokan penitentiary in Bali’s provincial capital, Denpasar, through a hole found under the walls that connects to a water tunnel heading toward a main street.

East Timor police chief Julio da Costa Hornay said the two men were handed over to officers from Indonesia’s National Police and were flown Saturday to Bali on a special plane

Iliev, who is serving a seven-year sentence for money laundering, and Said, who is serving 14 years for drug offenses, were recaptured by East Timor police on Thursday at a hotel in Dili city.