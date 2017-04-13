Easter eggs recalled at Target ahead of Easter Sunday

Target has issued a massive recall for water-absorbing egg toys ahead of Easter Sunday after discovering the object can expand inside a child’s body, causing life-threatening conditions if ingested. The affected products were sold at Target stores from February 2017 through March 2017, WCVB reported.

About 560,000 of the toys were sold under multiple product names including Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino, the report said. The Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200.

No injuries have been reported, but the Consumer Product and Safety Commission is warning parents that the toys may not show up on X-rays and can cause intestinal obstructions, severe discomfort, vomiting and dehydration.

Authorities recommend parents take purchased toys away from their children and return them to a Target location for a full refund. The toys were sold for $1, and came in various colors and combinations.