Eastern Michigan hires Scott Wetherbee as new AD

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Eastern Michigan has hired Scott Wetherbee as its new athletic director.

The school announced the move Tuesday. Wetherbee has been a deputy athletic director at Mississippi State. His official start date has not been announced by EMU.

The 42-year-old Wetherbee is a native of Kalamazoo. He has spent 17 years on senior or executive staffs at four athletic departments, including Mississippi State, East Carolina, San Diego State and Fresno State.

Heather Lyke, Eastern Michigan’s previous AD, left to take the same position at Pittsburgh in March. Christian Spears and Erin Kido have each served as interim athletic director.