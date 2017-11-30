Easton man accused of forgeries totalling over $400,000

An Easton man is facing forgery and other charges after police say he tried to swindle a number of banks out of more than $400,000. According to police, Corey Cooper walked into the People’s Bank on North Washington Street earlier this year and opened a checking account. A short time later he presented the bank with what turned out to be a series of forged checks. Several weeks later, Cooper wrote a number of bad checks to Wells Fargo Bank in New Jersey and other businesses. Cooper was taken before a judge and held on five thousand dollars bond.