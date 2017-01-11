Easton Police Press Release

January 10, 2016
Burglary 2nd Degree: Officers of the Easton Police Department were dispatched to Dick’s Sporting Goods store in reference to a burglary. Officers learned that sometime between Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10:00 pm and Saturday morning, January 7, 2017, subject(s) broke into their storage containers and stole various items to include a treadmill and a Bob Torso training bag. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Easton Police Department at (410) 822-1111. Anonymous tips can be provided by using the online web tip at http://www.eastonmd.gov/Police/Tip.html.
Burglary 2nd Degree: On January 6, 2017, Officers of the Easton Police Department were dispatched to Alternative Storage, 8582 Commerce Drive, in reference to a burglary. Officers learned that between the hours of 12:00 am and 4:00 am, subject(s) cut the locks off of storage units and stole items. The vehicles are described as a smaller, grey passenger vehicle and what appears to be a newer model, white Nissan Altima. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Easton Police Department at (410) 822-1111. Anonymous tips can be provided by using the online web tip at http://www.eastonmd.gov/Police/Tip.html.