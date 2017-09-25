Eddie Montgomery is speaking out for the first time since his duo partner Troy Gentry died in a helicopter crash Sept. 8.

The country singer thanked his fans for their support in a letter sent to radio programmers obtained by Taste of Country.

“Our world was turned upside down in an instant, and nothing could have prepared us for this,” Montgomery said.

The country singers made up the country duo Montgomery Gentry and had plans to release a new album before Gentry was tragically killed in a helicopter crash. He was 50.

“Over the past few months me and T-Roy have been working on what I think is the best record of our career,” Montgomery said. “In the last few weeks we had been talking about what our first single would be. Then on September 8, none of that mattered.”

Their new song “Better Me” was played at a public celebration of Gentry’s life on Sept. 14.

“‘Better Me’ is a song we all loved and Troy sings his ass off on it,” Montgomery said. “It speaks volumes about his life and who he had become and everybody he touched and how much he loved his family. I am so proud of this song and also to call him my friend, my family, my brother for 30 years.”