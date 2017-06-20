Edinson Volquez discusses his start against the Nationals

Miami Marlins right-hander Edinson Volquez discusses his start Tuesday night, saying the Nationals are a team that can swing the bat well.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Don Mattingly breaks down Tuesday night’s game vs. Nationals
15 mins ago
Logan Morrison talks about his approach at the plate
1 hr ago
Alex Cobb: We need to start getting wins abundantly
1 hr ago
Corey Dickerson trying to focus on wins, not ASG possibilities
1 hr ago
WATCH: Jesus Sucre takes advantage of the short porch in left for a HR
1 hr ago
HIGHLIGHT: Marcell Ozuna smacks 2-run home run
2 hours ago