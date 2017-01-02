Edmonton Oilers Recall Lander, Assign Beck

The Edmonton Oilers have recalled Anton Lander and reassigned Taylor Beck to the Bakersfield Condors.

Edmonton announced the minor transaction Monday. Beck was called up shortly after Anton Slepyshev was reassigned. The Oilers were hoping that Beck could bring his top-AHL scoring to the NHL, but he never got much of an opportunity to capitalise on his NHL chance.

Editor In Leaf 7h Toronto Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews Is Better Than McDavid

Instead, Jesse Puljujarvi logged more ice time and drew back into the lineup. After that, he seemed to step up after a rather slow start to the season.

Lander has 10 goals and 21 points in just 13 games with the Condors. He has been a force in the AHL, and will likely serve as another understudy forward on the Oilers main roster.

With Beck back in the minors, he can hopefully continue to lead the league in points and be an asset down there. Besides, it is better that he logs big minutes in the AHL instead of sitting in the press box.

This also likely signals that Puljujarvi will be remaining with the big club. The Finnish forward has struggled to provide much offence in his rookie season but has more step of late. He is also a force on the third line, creating plenty of opportunities with his speed. Not to mention, he has more drive in his game, and can also make plays on the fly.

With Edmonton’s forwards seemingly making more of a stride of late, Edmonton appears to be fine without Beck, and can have Lander at the disposal if they need another centre to draw in.

More from Oil On Whyte

This article originally appeared on