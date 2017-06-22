Edmonton Oilers trade Jordan Eberle to New York Islanders

Another summer, another key Edmonton Oilers forward being shipped out of town in a one-for-one swap. Last year it was Taylor Hall, this year it’s Jordan Eberle.

Eberle was sent to the New York Islanders in exchange for Ryan Strome on Thursday. Eberle, 27, has played in Edmonton since being drafted by the Oilers in the first round back in 2008.

The veteran winger, who has scored at least 20 goals in each of the last four seasons, will bring scoring help to the Isles. New York has been looking to add a big name presence up front for a while, as they’re hoping to make big strides over the coming year to maximize their chances of keeping star captain John Tavares, who is entering the final year of his current deal.

The 23-year-old Strome heads to Edmonton, where he’ll look to establish himself as another offensive force in the Oilers’ lineup. Strome has plenty of potential — he was drafted fifth overall back in 2011 and scored 17 goals as a 21-year-old in 2014-2015 — but he has been plagued by inconsistency. Strome scored 13 goals in 69 games last season.

With the trade, Eberle’s $6 million cap hit for the next two seasons comes off the books, freeing up some cap space that Edmonton can use in free agency. Strome carries a cap hit of $2.5 million and will be a restricted free agent next year.