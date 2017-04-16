Edoardo Molinari wins Trophee Hassan II in playoff

RABAT, Morocco (AP) Edoardo Molinari won the Trophee Hassan II on Sunday, beating Paul Dunne on the first hole of a playoff for his first European Tour title in seven years.

Molinari sank a two-foot par putt after Dunne had missed his putt for par, securing victory for the Italian after a 5-under 68 saw him join Dunne at the top of the leaderboard.

Molinari, a former Ryder Cup player, last won on the tour at the Johnnie Walker Championship in 2010.

Dunne held the overnight lead and was seeking his maiden title as a professional. He closed with a 1-under 72.

Molinari eagled No. 18, one of two eagles for him on the back nine, to go to 9 under. Dunne made birdie on the last to force the playoff.