Eels beat first-place Melbourne in National Rugby League

SYDNEY (AP) Parramatta took advantage of a State of Origin-depleted Melbourne to beat the Storm 22-6 in Australia’s National Rugby League.

With the first-place Storm missing six of their stars due to Wednesday’s deciding Origin match between Queensland and New South Wales at Brisbane, the Eels benefited from having no representatives in the Origin side to win their third match in a row and consolidate a top-eight berth.

Winger Semi Radradra ran 199 meters for the match and made four line breaks while picking up a first-half try for the Eels on Saturday.

There were only four weekend matches due to the Origin decider.

On Sunday, the Canterbury Bulldogs beat Newcastle 20-18.

Earlier in the round, Penrith beat Manly 16-8 and the Sydney Roosters defeated South Sydney 14-12.

The results left the Storm with a two-point lead over Cronulla, one of the eight teams with weekend byes, with the Roosters in third and Manly fourth.