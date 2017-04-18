Egypt policeman dies in gunmen attack near Sinai monastery

Egyptian officials say gunmen opened fire on a police checkpoint near the famed Saint Catherine’s Monastery in Sinai, killing one policeman and wounding four.

Security and medical officials say the policemen were manning the checkpoint outside the monastery in the southern part of the Sinai Peninsula when the attack took place on Tuesday night.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations.

No further details were immediately available and government officials in Cairo couldn’t be reached for comment. No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier this month suicide bombers attacked two churches in the Nile Delta city of Tanta and the coastal city of Alexandria, killing 45 people on Palm Sunday. Egypt’s Sinai-based Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility for those attacks.