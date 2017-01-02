Eight Signed To Reserve/Future Contracts

Nine Eagles finished the year on the team’s practice squad. Those contracts expired making them free agents. The Eagles re-signed eight of those players to reserve/future contracts on Monday. Players who are not on an active roster at the conclusion of a season are eligible for these deals.

Former reserve/future players include running back Kenjon Barner and offensive lineman Josh Andrews .

Here are the players who the Eagles re-signed:

1. LB Don Cherry – A two-time All-America linebacker at Villanova, Don Cherry signed a rookie free agent contract with the Eagles in 2016.

2. TE Anthony Denham – Anthony Denham was a rookie free agent signing of the Texans in 2014. He finished his rookie season on the Texans’ active roster. He originally joined the Eagles’ practice squad in October. Denham was released, but returned mid-December.

3. G Darrell Greene – A four-year letterman at San Diego State, Darrell Greene signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2016 NFL Draft.

4. CB Aaron Grymes – A Grey Cup champion and CFL All-Star in 2015 with the Edmonton Eskimos, Aaron Grymes signed with the Eagles in the 2016 offseason after spending the previous three seasons in the Canadian Football League.

5. WR Marcus Johnson – Marcus Johnson signed with the Eagles in the 2016 offseason as a rookie free agent after a four-year career at Texas. During his collegiate career, Johnson played in 42 games (18 starts) and totaled 61 catches for 793 yards (13.0 avg.) and four scores.

6. C Aaron Neary – Aaron Neary was signed to the Eagles’ practice squad on Sept. 5, 2016, after originally being waived by Denver as part of the team’s final roster cutdown. A two-time All-America at Eastern Washington, Neary helped guide the program to three Big Sky conference championships, three playoff berths and a 40-14 overall record.

7. DT Aziz Shittu – An undrafted free agent signee out of Stanford, Aziz Shittu signed with the Eagles in the 2016 offseason. As a senior in 2015, Shittu was named first-team All-Pac-12 by the Associated Press.