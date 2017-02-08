El Salvador arrests TV-radio host, 27 others in drugs case

Police in El Salvador have arrested a TV and radio host and 27 other people accused of aiding a Mexican drug cartel that smuggles drugs through the Central American nation to the United States.

Pamela Martinez Pasada is a 26-year-old also known as “Pamela Posada” who hosted a children’s TV program and a radio show in San Salvador. The Attorney General’s Office accuses her and the others of belonging to an international drug trafficking ring linked to the Sinaloa cartel.

Martinez acknowledged having business ties to a Guatemalan woman who was detained in 2015 while carrying $1 million cash in her car and was sentenced to six years.

She told reporters Wednesday that she had done nothing wrong and was “being prosecuted for being the friend of a narco’s wife.”