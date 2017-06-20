Elderly doctor gets prison for role in $200M fraud scheme

An elderly New Jersey doctor convicted of accepting kickbacks as part of a long-running, $200 million bribes-for-test-referrals scheme run by a blood testing lab has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say Bernard Greenspan, of River Edge, received a 41-month sentence Tuesday. The 79-year-old family doctor also must forfeit $203,693.

Greenspan was convicted in March of crimes including violating federal anti-kickback laws.

Prosecutors said Greenspan accepted about $200,000 in bribes from employees and associates of Parsippany-based Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services from March 2006 to April 2013. They said his referrals alone generated more than $3 million in revenue for the now-defunct company.

Greenspan’s attorney told jurors that the payments were legitimate and Greenspan did nothing illegal.