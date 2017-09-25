Eleven dogs recovered with stolen RV they were riding in

Eleven show and service dogs and the stolen RV they were in have been recovered and returned to their owners in Washington.

The 22-foot Winnebago was spotted by Lacey police on Saturday morning about 35 miles from where it was stolen from a sporting goods store parking lot in Federal Way on Friday, after media reported on the missing truck.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, according to the Associated Press. A young man with black hair and a red, white and black backpack was caught on surveillance video stealing the RV.

The owners of the RV were on their way to Port Orchard for a dog show when it was stolen. Among the dogs, which were in pens in the back of the vehicle, was a 130-pound Doberman pinscher, along with five fox terriers, three miniature pinschers and a poodle.