Elgar 76 not out, South Africa 147-4 at tea vs Sri Lanka

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) Dean Elgar hit an unbeaten 76 to anchor South Africa’s innings in testing conditions on the first day of the second test against Sri Lanka at Newlands.

Elgar’s battling knock allowed South Africa to go to tea on 147-4 after it had lost the toss and been asked to bat on an overcast and muggy Monday morning.

The left-hander lost opening partner Stephen Cook (0) in the first over of the day and saw Lahiru Kumara claim two wickets in one over before lunch.

Faf du Plessis (38) fell to Rangana Herath in the lead-up to tea.

But Elgar profited from playing the swinging ball late in a tricky first session, before scoring more fluently when the sun came out after lunch.