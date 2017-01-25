Elite Angler Award Created

The Division of Fish and Wildlife announced Wednesday the creation of the Elite Angler Award. Anglers who earn tournament recognition for five different species within one calendar year will receive a Delaware Elite Angler award plaque. Only two of these catches can be live release awards, but any combination of fresh and saltwater fish qualify you. The Delaware Elite Angler status is a lifetime award, making those who earn it ineligible for additional plaques in future years, but elite anglers will remain eligible to participate in tournaments and receive other awards.