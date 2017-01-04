Ellen Degeners nixes Kim Burrell's performance after singer's anti-gay sermon

Ellen Degeneres won’t allow Kim Burrell to appear on her talk show after the gospel singer refused to apologize for a sermon in which she referred to gays and lesbians as perverted.

A tape of Burrell preaching at Houston’s Love & Liberty Fellowship Church was circulated online on last week stirring up controversy.

Burrell addressed her remarks in a Facebook live video.

“We’re not in a war against flesh and blood. I came on because I care about God’s creation and every person from the LGBT and anything else, any other kind of thing that is supporting gay… I never said LGBT last night. I said S-I-N and whatever else falls in the sin was preached.”

Burrell and singer Pharrell were to perform a song from the movie “Hidden Figures” Thursday on the show. Pharrell posted on Instagram that “I condemn hate speech of any kind,” making no specific reference to Burrell.

The openly-gay talk show host tweeted, “For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.