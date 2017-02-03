Ellendale Man Arrested On Drugs, Guns

An Ellendale man was arrested this week following a two month drug and weapons investigation. 30-year-old Jesus Serrano Torres was stopped by police on North Rehoboth Boulevard in Milford for a traffic violation. Upon search of Torres’ car, police found a .45 caliber handgun, a 9mm handgun and nearly 8 grams of cocaine. Police then conducted a search of two homes on North Old State Road and found an AK 47, sawed-off shotgun, 9mm handgun and 9,266 bags of heroin, 195 grams of cocaine, nearly 1900 grams of marijuana and $8239 in drug money. Torres was charged with possession, and is being held on $181,000 bond.