Ellendale PD Arrest 1 for Burglary – Looking for 2nd Suspect

Police in Ellendale have arrested a man in connection with burglaries and thefts in the Ellendale, Lincoln and Milford area and are still looking for a second suspect. A two month investigation combined with tips from the community led to the arrest of 34 year old Blake Loberg of Ellendale who is charged with multiple charges of burglary, theft and more. He’s being held at SCI in default of a secured bail. Police are still looking for 34 year old Daniel Dittmar of Ellendale – it’s believed he may be in New Jersey or Long Island. Some of the stolen property has been recovered and returned to victims.