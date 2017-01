Ellendale Police have arrested a Dover woman wanted on multiple charges. Bridgeville Police say an anonymous tip led them to 28 year old Brittany Davis who was wanted by Ellendale Police on charges of 2nd degree forgery, criminal impersonation and other offenses. Davis was first arrested by Ellendale Police on January 5th on drug and other offenses but gave police a false name – and was released. Fingerprints revealed her real identity.