An Ellendale woman was arrested last week in connection with a 2016 identity theft case. 59-year-old Rita Brisco took a debit card from a victim at the Silver Lake Estates apartment complex in December and made several purchases with the card before it was reported missing. Brisco was found by the Milton Police, who turned her over to the Milford Police. She was charged with four counts of unlawful use of a card and is being held on $2500 bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for February 3.