Emergency Preparedness Day to help families prepare for disasters

After a brush with a hurricane and the potential for more coming up as hurricane season continues, the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security wants you and your family to be prepared. On Saturday the agency is sponsoring the Family Emergency Preparedness Day at the Delaware Agricultural Museum.

Numerous state agencies, first responders, and other exhibits will be on hand to teach you how to be prepared and ready for when disasters strike. Admission is free, and so is lunch to the first 1,000 people who show up. The event will take place from 10 AM to 2 PM in Dover at the Delaware Agricultural Museum.