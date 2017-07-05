Being this beautiful comes at a price.

Emily Ratajkowski blamed her good looks as why she has a hard time landing gigs in Hollywood.

“There’s this thing that happens to me: ‘Oh, she’s too sexy’,” the model said in Harper’s Bazaar Australia July issue.

She also complained people don’t want to work with her because of her chest size.

“It’s like an anti-woman thing, that people don’t want to work with me because my boobs are too big. What’s wrong with boobs? They’re a beautiful feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?”

This isn’t the first time the 26-year-old has claimed her appearance has cost her serious roles.

“If you’re a sexy actress it’s hard to get serious roles. You get offered the same thing that they’ve seen you in,” Ratajkowski told Es Magazine in May 2016.