The agency that employs the suspect accused of shooting and killing an elderly man on Facebook issued a statement.

The Cleveland Division of Police said 37-year-old Steve Stephens killed a man on East 93rd Street Sunday afternoon. While the suspect claimed on Facebook that he murdered more than a dozen people, Cleveland police said there are no other known victims.

In the live video on Facebook, Stephens said he works at Beech Brook, a behavioral health agency for children and families headquartered in Pepper Pike. The suspect was even wearing his work ID badge at the time of the crime.

Nancy Kortemeyer of Beech Brook confirmed Stephens is an employee. She also issued the following statement:

“We were shocked and horrified to learn of this news today. We were notified that it was on Facebook, and we are waiting along with everyone else to hear if he has been abducted. Our hearts go out to the family of Mr. Godwin, and we are hoping that the Cleveland Police will be able to apprehend Mr. Stephens as soon as possible and before anyone else is injured.”

Stephens is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.

The victim was identified as Robert Godwin, Sr., 74.

Click for more from Fox 8 Cleveland.