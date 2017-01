Equity-based industrial and precious metals mining exchange traded funds were among last year’s best-performing sector and industry ETFs. Fortunately, there is some fundamental data that implies miners could deliver more upside in 2017. Investors who are interested in gaining exposure to the strengthening steel industry can look to the targeted VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEArca:…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below