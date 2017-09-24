End of world still coming soon, Christian numerologists say — it was just postponed

Saturday passed without the world coming to an end, but we’re not out of the woods yet.

The Doomsday writer who claimed that the world would end on Sept. 23 now says it will end October 21.

Christian numerologist David Meade predicted Sept. 23 as the date a mysterious Planet X would collide with Earth based largely on verses and numerical codes in the Bible.

But as the day drew nigh, Meade backed off on the prediction and said he was misunderstood.

Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported Friday that Meade was expecting “nothing to happen in September.”

The station reported that, according to The Washington Post, Meade says Sept. 23 is foretold in the Bible’s Book of Revelation as the day a series of catastrophic events will begin.

However, the author has since clarified that October will be the month of “action” and “seven years” of war and disaster will begin Oct. 21, according to the station.

“It is possible at the end of October we may be about to enter into the seven-year Tribulation period, to be followed by a Millennium of peace,” Meade was quoted as saying by the Sunday Express.

NASA on its website last week dismissed the Planet X theory as a hoax.

“Various people are ‘predicting’ that (the) world will end Sept. 23 when another planet collides with Earth,” NASA said. “The planet in question, Niburu, doesn’t exist, so there will be no collision.”

NASA went on to say that the “story of Niburu has been around for years, as has the ‘days of darkness’ tale and is periodically recycled into new apocalyptic fables.”