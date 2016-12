The Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEArca: XLE), the largest equity-based energy exchange traded fund, is higher by nearly 29% year-to-date, good for one of the best showings among all non-leveraged sector ETFs. The Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEArca: RYE) has been the best performing broad energy sector-related ETF of the 2016, jumping…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below