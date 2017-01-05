Engine plummets from B-52 during training flight

An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber declared an in-flight emergency Wednesday after one of its engines dropped from the aircraft, the Air Force revealed.

The incident unfolded near Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota. None of the five personnel on board was hurt.

“There were no weapons on board and it was a local training mission,” the Air Force added in a statement Thursday.

OBAMA CALLS FOR SEAMLESS TRANSITION OF US MILITARY TO TRUMP

Possible engine debris was located in an unpopulated area approximately 25 miles northeast of the base, which is located near the Canadian border.

The Air Force has 76 such planes in its inventory and they are among the oldest in the fleet, having being flown in missions from Vietnam to Afghanistan, Military.com reported.

[embedded content]

Military officials formed a safety investigation board to look into Wednesday’s incident.

In May, a B-52 from the base crashed in Guam during a training mission and the crew was able to evacuate safely, according to the website.

