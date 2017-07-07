England all out for 458 v SAfrica in 1st test, Root 190

LONDON (AP) Joe Root narrowly missed out on a second double century at Lord’s, departing early on Day 2 of the first test before England was dismissed for 458 by South Africa before lunch on Friday.

Root, playing his first match as England captain, had added six runs to his overnight score of 184 when he edged behind a delivery from Morne Morkel in the first ball of the day’s third over.

Morkel trapped Liam Dawson lbw for a duck two balls later before England counter-attacked through Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad, who added 46 runs for the eighth wicket – mostly through swipes to the boundary from Broad.

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada dismissed Ali (bowled for 87) and Mark Wood (lbw 0) in the space of three balls but Broad continued his assault, smashing Morkel for successive sixes to bring up his first test half-century in four years.

James Anderson was the last man out for 12, edging Morkel behind after sharing a 45-run last-wicket partnership.

Broad was 57 not out, having hit eight fours and two sixes in an entertaining knock on another glorious day in northwest London.

Resuming on 357-5, England added 101 runs Friday.

Root, who scored 200 not out against Sri Lanka at Lord’s in 2014, had already taken Alastair Cook’s record for the highest score by an England player in his first test as captain, even though Root was playing with a cold.