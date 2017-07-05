England to play 2 spinners, Ballance in 1st test vs SAfrica

LONDON (AP) England will play two spinners and hand a recall to batsman Gary Ballance in the first test against South Africa at Lord’s starting Thursday.

England captain Joe Root said in his pre-match news conference that allrounder Liam Dawson, who bowls spin, will be picked ahead of paceman Toby Roland-Jones for his second cap.

With Moeen Ali also in the team, England will play a test match at Lord’s with two spin bowlers for the first time since 1993 – when it lost to Australia by an innings and 62 runs.

Ballance is set to bat at No. 3, with Root at No. 4, for the first match of the four-test series.