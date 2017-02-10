English-language Instagram post by Lionel Messi fuels transfer speculation

Lionel Messi has been linked to transfers to England throughout his career, but it’s never happened. Messi has been loyal to Barcelona, who scooped him up as a boy and offered him his first contract.

Still, that didn’t stop some people from reading a bit into his latest Instagram post, where his son 1-year-old son Mateo is seen learning English:

No, this probably doesn’t mean Messi is planning a move to the Premier League or MLS someday — sorry, everyone — but it is quite adorable. And hey, it’s just good parenting, too, because English is the most universal language in the world.

Some close observers will notice that Mateo is stamping with his left foot during the song and wonder if Mateo could follow in his father’s footsteps on the pitch. It’s a bit early to start speculating on a 1-year-old’s soccer future, but we’re sure some scouts are doing it already.

