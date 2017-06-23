Entertainers who have joked about harming Trump

Snoop Dogg released a music video in March where the rapper used a toy gun to shoot a clown resembling President Donald Trump. In the video for the rapper’s remixed version of the song “Lavender,” by BADBADNOTGOOD, Snoop Dogg raps about police brutality in a world inhabited by clowns. He raps, “This is the final call” before pointing a toy gun at the clown dressed as Trump who is smoking a cigarette. Snoop pulls the trigger and a flag that says “bang” shoots out from the toy gun.

The rapper told Billboard magazine he wasn’t looking for any pick-up from the video. “Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void. I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f–ing clown as President, and the sh-t that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”

And the President quickly took to Twitter to respond to the video, tweeting, “”Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”