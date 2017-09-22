Entries for Oyster shucking contest in Lewes due Monday

The search is on for the best oyster shucker on Delmarva. The University of Delaware College of Earth Ocean and Environment is sponsoring Oyster shucking contest in Lewes next weekend to find the top shucker in town. Contestants will compete to see who can shuck a dozen oysters the fastest. Participants will be judged on other factors as well, such as broken shells, cut oysters, and so on. There is a cash prize of $250 for first prize. The contest is part of the Coast Day festivities taking place October 1st, but if you’re interested in participating, you need to fill out a waiver and sign up form by Monday. You can find the waiver and sign up sheet below.

Oyster Shucking rules, waiver, and sign up form

For more information about Coast Day festivities click here.