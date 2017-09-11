Environmental groups, senator challenge $225M Exxon deal

Environmental groups and a Democratic state senator are urging a New Jersey appeals court to let them intervene in the state’s $225 million settlement with Exxon Mobil.

State Sen. Ray Lesniak and an attorney for four environmental groups made their arguments Monday before the court in Trenton.

They say a trial court judge who approved the 2015 settlement was wrong to block them from intervening, since it included the addition of retail gas stations and other sites not discussed during trial.

But attorneys for the state and Exxon say the judge made the right call.

New Jersey sued Exxon Mobil for natural resources damages in 2004 and settled in 2015.

Environmental groups say the state settled for “pennies on the dollar” after earlier estimating the cost at $8.9 billion.