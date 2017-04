It’s become one of our favorite annual NBA playoff traditions.

For the second straight year, French artist Asur Misoa released eight spectacular illustrations depicting each first-round series. From a Rocket taking off in inclement weather to a saber-wielding Cavalier trying to keep pace atop a racing sports car, we hope you enjoy this incredible artwork from one of our favorites — then check out Misoa’s Facebook page for more of her work.

Troy Taormina Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports