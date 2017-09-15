Equifax had a security patch to fix the vulnerability it never installed?

Traders’ focus today: Another missile launch by North Korea, terrorism at a train station in London and rare bi-partisanship on Capitol Hill. The market reaction? Three straight record closes for the Dow.

Continue Reading Below

More from FOXBusiness.com

The cyber breach that exposed personal data on almost half the country has gone from bad to worse. Now, security researchers say Equifax had a security patch to fix the vulnerability two months before the attack and never installed it. Meanwhile, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is investigating, in addition to other federal agencies. And consumers are reporting they are having difficulty freezing their credit files as a precaution.

Meet ‘bluetiful’ – Crayola’s new blue crayon in its iconic box of 24. It replaces ‘dandelion,’ which was retired in March.