Eric Pardinho, 16-year-old Brazilian, agrees with Blue Jays

SAO PAULO (AP) Eric Pardinho, a 16-year-old Brazilian right-hander, has agreed to a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pardinho, No. 5 on MLB.com’s list of 30 international amateur prospects, made the announcement Tuesday alongside Blue Jays assistant general manager Andrew Tinnish.

The 5-foot, 8-inch Pardinho has a fastball clocked at 94 mph. Tinnish said the Blue Jays have scouted Pardinho since he was 14.

Pardinho will report to the team’s complex in the Dominican Republic.

