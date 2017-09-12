Eric Trump, Lara welcome first son

There’s a new member of the Trump family.

President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, and his wife Lara welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. The new father announced the birth of his son on Twitter with a sweet photo of the newborn.

“.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric ‘Luke’ Trump at 8:50 this morning,” Eric Trump wrote on Twitter.

This is the first child for the couple, who got married in 2014 at the family’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

This is the ninth grandchild for President Trump. His daughter, Ivanka, has three children and his eldest son, Donald Jr., has five children.