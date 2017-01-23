Eric Weddle Added To Pro Bowl Roster

Eric Weddle is headed to the Pro Bowl after all.

The veteran safety was added to the roster to replace Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who will be playing in the Super Bowl instead. Chiefs safety Eric Berry will also be replaced by Broncos’ Darian Stewart, who is a former Raven.

This will be Weddle’s fourth-career trip to the Pro Bowl. The 32-year-old defender is well deserving of a Pro Bowl nod; he was considered one of the league’s biggest snubs when the all-star rosters were initially announced last month.

In his first season with the Ravens, Weddle registered 89 tackles, four interceptions, one sack and a forced fumble. He was the NFL’s highest-graded safety by Pro Football Focus.

Weddle is now the sixth Raven to be selected to this year’s Pro Bowl, joining kicker Justin Tucker , fullback Kyle Juszczyk , linebacker C.J. Mosley , guard Marshal Yanda and long snapper Morgan Cox . Yanda, however, will not play in the game because of a shoulder injury.

The game will take place Sunday in Orlando at 8 p.m.

NOTE: We will have a coverage team in Orlando reporting from the Pro Bowl providing fans inside access across our digital platforms to all of the week’s events.